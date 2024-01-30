Ahead of Century Communities (CCS) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Century Communities (CCS) to post quarterly earnings of $2.27 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 16.2%. Revenues are expected to be $915.91 million, down 22.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Century Communities metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Financial services revenues' to reach $21.01 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Total homebuilding revenues' should come in at $894.93 million. The estimate points to a change of -22.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Home sales revenues' reaching $892.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of -22.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Land sales and other revenues' at $3.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of -21.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Home Deliveries - Homes' will reach 2,361. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,903 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Home Deliveries - Average Sales Price' stands at $378.21. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $396.90 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Backlog - Homes' should arrive at 1,553. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,810.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net New Home Contracts' of 2,022. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,258.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Selling Communities at period end' will reach 255. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 208 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Century Communities here>>>



Century Communities shares have witnessed a change of -3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CCS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.