Ahead of Cars.com (CARS) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cars.com (CARS) will report quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 33.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $178.51 million, exhibiting an increase of 6.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cars.com metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Dealer' of $160.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Other' to come in at $2.80 million. The estimate points to a change of -37% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- OEM and National' to reach $15.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Monthly Average Revenue Per Dealer' will reach $2,523.74. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2,361.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Dealer Customers' will reach 19,461. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 19,506.



Shares of Cars.com have experienced a change of +2.8% in the past month compared to the +5.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CARS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

