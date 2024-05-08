Ahead of Cambium (CMBM) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Cambium (CMBM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.23 per share, reflecting a decline of 195.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $45.57 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 41.1%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Cambium metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues By Product Type- Point-to-Multi-Point' should arrive at $22.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues By Product Type- Enterprise' will reach $3.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of -89.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues By Product Type- Point-to-Point' reaching $18.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.



Shares of Cambium have demonstrated returns of -4.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), CMBM is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

