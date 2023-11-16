Ahead of Burlington Stores (BURL) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Burlington Stores (BURL) will report quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 130.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.31 billion, exhibiting an increase of 13.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Burlington Stores metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net sales' stands at $2.31 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other revenue' reaching $5.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Stores at period end' should arrive at 980. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 893 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Burlington Stores here>>>



Shares of Burlington Stores have experienced a change of +10.1% in the past month compared to the +4.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BURL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

