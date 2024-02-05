Ahead of Bunge Global (BG) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Bunge Global (BG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.79 per share, indicating a decline of 13.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $14.64 billion, representing a decrease of 12.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 12.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Bunge Global metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales to external customers- Agribusiness' reaching $10.74 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -10.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales to external customers- Milling products' at $464.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales to external customers- Refined & Specialty Oils' will reach $3.70 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales to external customers- Sugar and Bioenergy' stands at $66.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Volumes - Agribusiness' will reach 18,381.50 Kmt. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18,310 Kmt.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Volumes - Milling products' will likely reach 828.83 Kmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 794 Kmt.

Analysts predict that the 'Volumes - Refined & Specialty Oils' will reach 2,251.40 Kmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,260 Kmt.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Segment EBIT- Sugar & Bioenergy' should arrive at $38.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $42 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Segment EBIT- Agribusiness' to reach $511.83 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $592 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Segment EBIT- Refined & Specialty Oils' should come in at $212.30 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $222 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Bunge Global shares have recorded returns of -7.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BG will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.