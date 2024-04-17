Ahead of Brown & Brown (BRO) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Brown & Brown (BRO) to post quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 23.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.19 billion, up 7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Brown & Brown metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Commissions and fees' will likely reach $1.18 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Investment income' to come in at $17.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +147.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Core commissions and fees' at $1.12 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, Brown & Brown shares have recorded returns of -5.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BRO will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

