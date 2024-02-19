Ahead of Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Booking Holdings (BKNG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $29.69 per share, reflecting an increase of 20% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.65 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.9%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Booking Holdings metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Advertising and Other Revenues' to come in at $242.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Merchant' stands at $2.36 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +32.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Agency' to reach $2.04 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross bookings -Total' reaching $30.85 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $27.29 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross bookings -Agency' should come in at $14.13 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.03 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross bookings - Merchant' of $16.72 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.26 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Hotel room-nights sold' will reach 233.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 211 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Airline tickets sold' will reach 9.09 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Rental car days sold' will reach 16.94 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



