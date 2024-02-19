Ahead of BigCommerce (BIGC) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that BigCommerce (BIGC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 150% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $81.4 million, increasing 12.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific BigCommerce metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Partner and services' of $20.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Subscription solutions' to reach $60.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Annual Revenue Run-rate (ARR)' will reach $338.22 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $311.70 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of BigCommerce have experienced a change of +4.7% in the past month compared to the +5.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BIGC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

