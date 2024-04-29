Ahead of Baxter (BAX) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Baxter International (BAX) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.55 billion, declining 2.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Baxter metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Front Line Care' will reach $307.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Other' at $21.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -21.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Advanced Surgery' stands at $256.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals' should arrive at $542.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Acute Therapies- U.S.' will reach $65.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals- U.S.' to reach $181.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals- International' to come in at $367.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Advanced Surgery- U.S.' will reach $149.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Advanced Surgery- International' of $108.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Other- U.S.' should come in at $16.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of -23.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Other- International' reaching $5.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Front Line Care- U.S.' will likely reach $226.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Baxter have returned -6.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Currently, BAX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

