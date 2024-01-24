Ahead of Bank of Marin (BMRC) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Bank of Marin (BMRC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, indicating a decline of 60.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $27.5 million, representing a decrease of 23.5% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Bank of Marin metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest margin (FTE)' of 2.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 72.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 50.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' will reach $3.88 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.05 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest income' will likely reach $24.67 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $33.37 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' should arrive at $24.86 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $33.73 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Bank of Marin have demonstrated returns of -9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BMRC is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

