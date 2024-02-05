Ahead of Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 13.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.28 billion, increasing 3.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Axalta Coating Systems metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Performance Coatings- Refinish' will reach $525.07 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Performance Coatings- Industrial' will reach $318.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Mobility Coatings- Total' reaching $439.26 million. The estimate points to a change of +5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Mobility Coatings- Commercial vehicle' at $106.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Performance Coatings- Total' should come in at $843.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Mobility Coatings- Light vehicle' to reach $332.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBIT- Mobility Coatings' stands at $40.68 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBIT- Performance Coatings' will likely reach $131.07 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $106.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Axalta Coating Systems shares have witnessed a change of -1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), AXTA is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

