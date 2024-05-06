Ahead of AvidXchange (AVDX) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, reflecting an increase of 250% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $101.33 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some AvidXchange metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Payment' at $71.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Software' will reach $29.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Transactions Processed' will reach 19,411.05 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18,300 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Payment Volume' should come in at $19.52 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17.70 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for AvidXchange here>>>



Shares of AvidXchange have demonstrated returns of -1.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AVDX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

