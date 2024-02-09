Ahead of Arch Capital (ACGL) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Arch Capital Group (ACGL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.94 per share, reflecting a decline of 9.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.67 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.3%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Arch Capital metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Net investment income' at $287.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +58.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Net premiums earned' will reach $3.38 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +22.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net premiums earned- Insurance Segment' should come in at $1.38 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Net premiums earned- Reinsurance Segment' to come in at $1.73 billion. The estimate points to a change of +41.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Combined Ratio - Insurance Segment' stands at 92.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 92.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Loss Ratio - Reinsurance Segment' will reach 56.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 52.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Combined Ratio - Reinsurance Segment' reaching 82.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 78.4% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Combined Ratio - Total' of 82.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 73.5% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Loss Ratio - Total' should arrive at 53.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 45%.

Analysts forecast 'Loss Ratio - Insurance Segment' to reach 58.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 58.7% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Other Operating Expense Ratio - Insurance Segment' will likely reach 14.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Acquisition Expense Ratio - Insurance Segment' will reach 19.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 19.6%.



Arch Capital shares have witnessed a change of +6.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ACGL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

