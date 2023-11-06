Ahead of AppLovin (APP) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that AppLovin (APP) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 350% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $796.38 million, increasing 11.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some AppLovin metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Software Platform' will reach $450.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +46.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Apps' should come in at $345.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Revenue Per Monthly Active Payer' at $46.61. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $41 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of AppLovin have demonstrated returns of -2.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), APP is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

