Ahead of Apple's developer conference, Facebook says it won't charge creators until 2023

June 7 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O will not charge a fee to content creators for at least the next two years, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday, moments before Apple Inc's AAPL.O annual conference, where the iPhone maker faces an unsettled developer audience.

"And when we do introduce a revenue share, it will be less than the 30% that Apple and others take."

Apple's control over what apps make it to its app platform and its commissions of 15% to 30% on digital sales have come under regulatory scrutiny, with the iPhone maker having to defend itself in court over its App Store practices.

Paid online events, fan subscriptions, badges, and Facebook's upcoming independent news products will be free for creators until 2023, Zuckerberg said in a blog post.

A growing concern in the creator economy is the growing income disparity, where top social media personalities often garner outsized earnings, while smaller creators can struggle to make a living.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

