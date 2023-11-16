Ahead of American Eagle (AEO) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 14.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.28 billion, increasing 2.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some American Eagle metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total net revenue- American Eagle' will likely reach $839.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total net revenue- Aerie' will reach $384.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' reaching 1,184. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,179 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross square footage - Total' will reach 7.28 Msq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.31 Msq ft.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Aerie stand-alone' should come in at 310. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 292.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - AE Brand' should arrive at 855. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 876.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income (loss)- Aerie' to reach $64.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $56.49 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income (loss)- American Eagle' stands at $175.96 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $174.13 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of American Eagle have demonstrated returns of +8.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), AEO is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

