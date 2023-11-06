Ahead of AMC Entertainment (AMC) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, AMC Entertainment (AMC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.22 per share, reflecting an increase of 89% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.25 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 24.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some AMC Entertainment metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Food and beverage' to reach $431.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +29.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other theatre' will reach $103.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Admissions' will reach $711.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +30.5%.



View all Key Company Metrics for AMC Entertainment here>>>



AMC Entertainment shares have witnessed a change of +15.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AMC is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.