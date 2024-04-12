Ahead of Abbott (ABT) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Abbott (ABT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share, reflecting a decline of 6.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $9.85 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Abbott metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Diabetes Care' will reach $1.53 billion. The estimate points to a change of +16.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Nutrition' will reach $2.10 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Diagnostics' should arrive at $2.16 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -19.5%.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Neuromodulation- Total' to come in at $212.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Diagnostics- U.S.' at $901.10 million. The estimate points to a change of -32.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Nutrition- International' stands at $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Nutrition- U.S.' will likely reach $884.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Diagnostics- International' will reach $1.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of -7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Neuromodulation- U.S.' to reach $176.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Neuromodulation- International' of $40.87 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Rhythm Management- U.S.' reaching $271.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Rhythm Management- International' should come in at $274.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.6% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Abbott have demonstrated returns of -6.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ABT is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

