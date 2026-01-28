Ahead of NXP (NXPI) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.30 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.3 billion, increasing 6.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain NXP metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Industrial & IoT' stands at $637.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Communications Infrastructure & Other' at $327.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -20%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Mobile' to come in at $452.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Automotive' should come in at $1.88 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Sales Channel- Distributors' will reach $1.91 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Sales Channel- Original Equipment Manufacturers and Electronic Manufacturing Services (OEM/EMS)' of $1.34 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Sales Channel- Other' will likely reach $33.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.6%.

Shares of NXP have demonstrated returns of +4.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NXPI is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.