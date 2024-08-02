Ahead of Nutrien (NTR) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Nutrien (NTR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.13 per share, reflecting a decline of 15.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $10.89 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Nutrien metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Retail Total' should arrive at $8.68 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Phosphate' will likely reach $385.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -23.3%.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Phosphate' to come in at $451.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -19.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Crop protection products' will reach $2.96 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tonnes Sold - Potash - Total' at 3,384.32 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,382 KTon.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tonnes Sold - Nitrogen' should come in at 2,863.82 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,945 KTon.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Crop Nutrients Sales Volumes in tonnes - Total' reaching 5,249.85 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5,732 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Crop Nutrients Sales Volumes in tonnes - International' will reach 1,111.96 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,133 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Crop Nutrients Sales Volumes in tonnes - North America' stands at 4,137.89 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,599 KTon.

Analysts forecast 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Industrial and feed' to reach 766.98 $/Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,100 $/Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Total' of 508.78 $/Ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 732 $/Ton.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Tonnes Sold - Phosphate' will reach 628.13 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 586 KTon.



View all Key Company Metrics for Nutrien here>>>



Shares of Nutrien have experienced a change of -2% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NTR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.