Ahead of Nutanix (NTNX) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nutanix (NTNX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 20.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $537.12 million, exhibiting an increase of 8.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 33.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Nutanix metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Support, entitlements and other services' will reach $275.57 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Product' of $259.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Disaggregation of Revenue- Professional services revenue' at $26.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Disaggregation of Revenue- Subscription revenue' should come in at $497.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, the Middle East and Africa' will reach $132.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- U.S' stands at $296.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Other Americas' to come in at $14.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' will reach $92.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Annual Contract Value Billings (ACV Billings)' to reach $302.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $278.70 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Disaggregation of billings - Professional services billings' should arrive at $32.66 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.92 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Billings' will likely reach $551.53 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $544.84 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total end customers' reaching 26,300. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 24,550 in the same quarter last year.



Nutanix shares have witnessed a change of +6.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NTNX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

