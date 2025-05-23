Ahead of Nutanix (NTNX) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Nutanix (NTNX) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 35.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $626.12 million, increasing 19.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Nutanix metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Support, entitlements and other services' of $311.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Product' will reach $307.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Disaggregation of Revenue- Professional services revenue' should come in at $28.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Disaggregation of Revenue- Subscription revenue' stands at $594.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Disaggregation of Revenue- Non-portable software revenue' to reach $2.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -76.7%.

Analysts expect 'Annual Contract Value Billings (ACV Billings)' to come in at $364.13 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $288.85 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Billings' will reach $676.02 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $557.29 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)' will reach $2.17 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.82 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total end customers' should arrive at 28,457. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 25,860.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Disaggregation of billings - Professional services billings' at $32.78 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $29.65 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Disaggregation of billings - Subscription billings' reaching $616.58 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $515.92 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Nutanix have experienced a change of +21.5% in the past month compared to the +10.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NTNX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

