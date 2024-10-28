Ahead of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 23.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.76 billion, increasing 8.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 54.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Norwegian Cruise Line metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Onboard and other' reaching $864.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Passenger ticket' should come in at $1.89 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Passenger Cruise Days' will reach 6,534.48 KDays. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,176.4 KDays in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Capacity Days' to reach 6,040.48 KDays. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5,820.45 KDays in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Yield' of $328.97. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $309.48.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Occupancy percentage' will reach 108.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 106.1%.

Analysts expect 'Net Cruise Cost per Capacity Day' to come in at $187.24. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $184.42.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Cruise Cost per Capacity Day' should arrive at $311.42. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $310.65.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel' will likely reach $965.54. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $902.50 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Passengers carried' stands at 804,629. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 740,658.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel' will reach $934.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $878.36 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Norwegian Cruise Line here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line have returned +10.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Currently, NCLH carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

