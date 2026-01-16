Ahead of Northern Trust (NTRS) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) to post quarterly earnings of $2.37 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. Revenues are expected to be $2.07 billion, up 5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Northern Trust metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Global Family Office' should arrive at $107.62 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total' stands at $580.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Custody and Fund Administration' will reach $488.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total' will likely reach $720.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Securities Lending' will reach $21.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Other' to reach $43.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Investment Management' of $167.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' should come in at 7.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Balance-Total earning assets' will reach $142.52 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $133.68 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Nonaccrual Loans and Leases' to come in at $64.77 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $56.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income - FTE Adjusted' reaching $604.24 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $574.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Noninterest Income' at $1.47 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.40 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Northern Trust shares have witnessed a change of +6.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NTRS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.