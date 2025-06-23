Ahead of Nike (NKE) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Nike (NKE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, indicating a decline of 89.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $10.67 billion, representing a decrease of 15.4% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Nike metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Converse' will likely reach $428.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Global Brand Divisions' to reach $11.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Apparel' of $2.94 billion. The estimate points to a change of -11.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Equipment' will reach $550.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- North America' should come in at $4.48 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -15.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America' reaching $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -12.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' at $2.83 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -14% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Greater China' stands at $1.48 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -20.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Total Nike Brand' will reach $10.33 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -15% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America- Apparel' to come in at $377.36 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America- Footwear' should arrive at $1.06 billion. The estimate points to a change of -13.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa- Equipment' will reach $157.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, Nike shares have recorded returns of -0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NKE will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

