Ahead of Nike (NKE) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nike (NKE) will report quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 60%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $11 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Nike metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Converse' will likely reach $452.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Global Brand Divisions' should arrive at $13.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Footwear' will reach $7.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Apparel' reaching $2.95 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- North America' to reach $4.62 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America' of $1.42 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' will reach $3.09 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.6%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Greater China' to come in at $1.43 billion. The estimate points to a change of -14.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Total Nike Brand' at $10.58 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America- Apparel' stands at $340.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America- Footwear' should come in at $1.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa- Equipment' will reach $199.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

Shares of Nike have demonstrated returns of -8.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NKE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

