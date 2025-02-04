Ahead of Newell Brands (NWL) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Newell Brands (NWL) to post quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 36.4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.97 billion, down 5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 14% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Newell Brands metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Learning and Development' stands at $631.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Outdoor and Recreation' will reach $136.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Home and Commercial Solutions' should arrive at $1.21 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Learning & Development' of $102.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $88 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Home and Commercial Solutions' reaching $211.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $162 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Newell Brands here>>>



Newell Brands shares have witnessed a change of -5.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), NWL is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

