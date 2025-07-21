Ahead of Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Nasdaq (NDAQ) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share, reflecting an increase of 15.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.28 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 10%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Nasdaq metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms' to reach $521.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Financial Technology' stands at $451.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Other Revenues' reaching $8.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Financial Technology- Capital Markets Technology' will reach $268.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Workflow and Insights revenues' of $133.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Index revenues' at $198.26 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Data and Listing Services revenues' to come in at $191.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Financial Technology- Regulatory Technology' should come in at $105.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Cash Equity Trading' will likely reach 15.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 16.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing' should arrive at 28.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 29.3% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total industry average daily volume - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing' will reach 50.64 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 42.10 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total industry average daily share volume - Cash Equity Trading' will reach 16.66 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.80 billion.

Nasdaq shares have witnessed a change of +3.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NDAQ is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.