Ahead of MSC Industrial (MSM) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect MSC Industrial (MSM) to post quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.5%. Revenues are expected to be $964.99 million, up 3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain MSC Industrial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales Days' of 62 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 62 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Daily Sales (ADS)' to reach $15.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Days Sales Outstanding' at 40 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 41 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, MSC Industrial shares have recorded returns of +0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MSM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM)

