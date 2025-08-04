Ahead of Motorola (MSI) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Motorola (MSI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.36 per share, indicating an increase of 3.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.74 billion, representing an increase of 4.2% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Motorola metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Products and Systems Integration' stands at $1.69 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Software and Services' to come in at $1.05 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales from products' will reach $1.61 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales from services' should come in at $1.12 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP Operating Earnings- Software and Services' should arrive at $255.67 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $313.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Non-GAAP Operating Earnings- Products and Systems Integration' at $530.80 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $445.00 million.

Shares of Motorola have experienced a change of +2.8% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MSI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

