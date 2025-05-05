Ahead of Monster Beverage (MNST) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monster Beverage (MNST) will report quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 9.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.98 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Monster Beverage metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Alcohol Brands' will reach $50.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Strategic Brands' will likely reach $101.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Monster Energy Drinks' to reach $1.80 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Other' will reach $5.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.5%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Monster Beverage here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Monster Beverage have returned +5.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, MNST carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.