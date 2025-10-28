Ahead of Monolithic (MPWR) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Monolithic Power (MPWR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.62 per share, indicating an increase of 13.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $720.95 million, representing an increase of 16.3% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Monolithic metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by End Market- Storage and Computing' at $189.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +31.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by End Market- Communications' should come in at $79.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by End Market- Automotive' to come in at $156.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +40.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by End Market- Enterprise Data' will reach $181.07 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by End Market- Industrial' stands at $49.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by End Market- Consumer' of $65.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.

Shares of Monolithic have experienced a change of +24.6% in the past month compared to the +3.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MPWR is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

