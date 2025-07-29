Ahead of Monolithic (MPWR) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Monolithic Power (MPWR) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.12 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 30% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $650.41 million, increasing 28.2% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Monolithic metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by End Market- Storage and Computing' to reach $185.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +61.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by End Market- Communications' should arrive at $75.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +73.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by End Market- Automotive' reaching $149.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +71.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by End Market- Enterprise Data' will likely reach $137.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of -26.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by End Market- Industrial' at $44.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +37.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by End Market- Consumer' of $58.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +38.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Monolithic have experienced a change of -2.9% in the past month compared to the +4.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MPWR is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.