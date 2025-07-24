Ahead of Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Mondelez (MDLZ) to post quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 20.9%. Revenues are expected to be $8.88 billion, up 6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Mondelez metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- North America' reaching $2.59 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' to come in at $3.38 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +17.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- AMEA' will likely reach $1.71 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America' at $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- AMEA- Non-GAAP' stands at $238.28 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $292.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- Europe- Non-GAAP' to reach $447.35 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $558.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- North America- Non-GAAP' should come in at $491.50 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $579.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Latin America- Non-GAAP' should arrive at $129.84 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $164.00 million.

Shares of Mondelez have demonstrated returns of +4.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MDLZ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

