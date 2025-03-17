Ahead of Micron (MU) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Micron (MU) to post quarterly earnings of $1.43 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 240.5%. Revenues are expected to be $7.9 billion, up 35.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Micron metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Technology- DRAM' should come in at $6.20 billion. The estimate points to a change of +49.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by Technology- Other (primarily NOR)' will reach $93.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Technology- NAND' will reach $1.60 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.



Micron shares have witnessed a change of +1.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -7.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MU is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

