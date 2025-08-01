Ahead of MetLife (MET) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that MetLife (MET) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.19 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $18.39 billion, declining 1.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some MetLife metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Premiums' to reach $11.29 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other Revenues' stands at $656.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees' reaching $1.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Net investment income' at $5.13 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Adjusted Revenue- Latin America' should arrive at $1.94 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Revenue- Corporate & other- Net investment income' will reach $76.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -19.7%.

Analysts expect 'Total Adjusted Revenue- U.S. Business' to come in at $10.80 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Adjusted Revenue- EMEA' of $726.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Adjusted Revenue- Asia' should come in at $2.92 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Revenue- Asia- Net investment income' will reach $1.17 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Revenue- EMEA- Net investment income' will reach $57.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Revenue- Latin America- Net investment income' will likely reach $412.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

