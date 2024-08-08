Ahead of Mercury Systems (MRCY) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Mercury Systems (MRCY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.07 per share, reflecting a decline of 163.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $223.2 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 11.9%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Mercury Systems metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Radar' of $21.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of -56.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Electronic Warfare' should come in at $30.29 million. The estimate points to a change of -23.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Other' will reach $15.71 million. The estimate points to a change of +32.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Total' should arrive at $91.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of -29.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- C4I' will likely reach $110.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Other Sensor & Effector' to come in at $40.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.7% from the prior-year quarter.



Mercury Systems shares have witnessed a change of +13.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MRCY is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

