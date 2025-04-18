Ahead of Merck (MRK) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Merck (MRK) will report quarterly earnings of $2.16 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $15.48 billion, exhibiting a decline of 1.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Merck metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Oncology- Keytruda' will reach $7.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Zerbaxa' to reach $63.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance Revenue- Lynparza' at $300.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lenvima' will likely reach $234.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Oncology- Keytruda - U.S.' should come in at $4.47 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Oncology- Keytruda - International' will reach $3.08 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lynparza - U.S.' reaching $121.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lynparza - International' will reach $178.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lenvima - U.S.' of $155.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lenvima - International' stands at $78.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Zerbaxa - U.S.' to come in at $36.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Zerbaxa - International' should arrive at $26.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.2% year over year.



Shares of Merck have experienced a change of -17.7% in the past month compared to the -6.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MRK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

