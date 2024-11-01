Ahead of McKesson (MCK) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, McKesson (MCK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $6.89 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $89.48 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some McKesson metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- U.S. Pharmaceutical' should arrive at $82.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +17.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Prescription Technology Solutions' will reach $1.29 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- International' reaching $3.69 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Medical-Surgical Solutions' at $2.95 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Profit- U.S. Pharmaceutical' will reach $862.20 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $815 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Profit- International' will likely reach $99.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $89 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Medical-Surgical Solutions' will reach $228.88 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $254 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Prescription Technology Solutions' should come in at $213.78 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $209 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for McKesson here>>>



Over the past month, shares of McKesson have returned +3.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. Currently, MCK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

McKesson Corporation (MCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.