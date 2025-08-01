Ahead of McDonald's (MCD) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, McDonald's (MCD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.15 per share, reflecting an increase of 6.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.71 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain McDonald's metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- Total' will likely reach $2.43 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Franchised revenues- Total' should arrive at $4.15 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Total Other revenues' reaching $142.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +59.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate' will reach $169.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of -21.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Systemwide restaurants - Total Systemwide' of 44,128 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 42,406 .

Analysts expect 'Systemwide restaurants - Total International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate' to come in at 19,940 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18,589 .

Analysts forecast 'Systemwide restaurants - Total International Operated Markets' to reach 10,605 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10,333 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Systemwide restaurants - Total U.S.' will reach 13,590 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13,484 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Systemwide restaurants - Total Franchised' should come in at 42,099 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 40,238 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Systemwide restaurants - Company-owned and operated' will reach 2,046 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,168 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Systemwide restaurants - Franchised - Developmental licensed' at 9,396 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8,815 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Systemwide restaurants - Franchised - Foreign affiliated' stands at 10,493 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9,531 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of McDonald's have demonstrated returns of +2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MCD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

