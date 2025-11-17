Ahead of Maximus (MMS) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maximus (MMS) will report quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 11.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.34 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Maximus metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- U.S. Federal Services' of $750.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- U.S. Services' will likely reach $454.98 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Outside the U.S' will reach $133.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -24.7%.

Over the past month, shares of Maximus have returned -6.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. Currently, MMS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Maximus, Inc. (MMS)

