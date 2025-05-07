Ahead of Match Group (MTCH) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Match Group (MTCH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, reflecting an increase of 52.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $827.91 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Match Group metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Direct Revenue- Tinder' will reach $446.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Indirect Revenue' should come in at $13.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Total Direct Revenue' will reach $814.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue Per Payer (RPP) - Total' stands at $19.15. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.87 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Payers - Total' will reach 14.16 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.93 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Match Group have experienced a change of +10.8% in the past month compared to the +10.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

