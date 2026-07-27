Ahead of MasterCard (MA) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect MasterCard (MA) to post quarterly earnings of $4.77 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 14.9%. Revenues are expected to be $9.06 billion, up 11.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific MasterCard metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue by category- Payment network' will reach $5.30 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue by category- Value-added services and solutions' of $3.77 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +18.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Transaction processing assessments' should arrive at $4.43 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Domestic assessments' at $3.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Switched transactions' stands at 47.47 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 43.54 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Purchase volume - All MasterCard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide' reaching $2368.53 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2182.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Purchase volume - All MasterCard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - APMEA' to reach $488.37 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $452.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Purchase volume - All MasterCard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Canada' will reach $73.53 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $68.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Purchase volume - All MasterCard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Latin America' will reach $187.76 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $159.00 billion.

Analysts expect 'Purchase volume - All MasterCard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Europe' to come in at $832.83 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $757.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Purchase volume - All MasterCard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - United States' should come in at $784.27 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $746.00 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide' will likely reach $2885.44 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2631.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

Shares of MasterCard have experienced a change of +8.1% in the past month compared to the +0.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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