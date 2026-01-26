Ahead of Marsh (MRSH) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Marsh (MRSH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.97 per share, indicating an increase of 5.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.52 billion, representing an increase of 7.4% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Marsh metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Consulting' will reach $2.57 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services' should come in at $3.97 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Guy Carpenter' at $211.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Fiduciary Interest Income' will reach $88.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of -20.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- APAC' reaching $363.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- EMEA' will reach $900.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- US and Canada' of $2.19 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- Latin America' should arrive at $185.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Risk and Insurance Service' stands at 3.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.0%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Consolidated' will likely reach 3.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.0%.

Analysts forecast 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Guy Carpenter' to reach 4.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Marsh' to come in at 4.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.0% in the same quarter last year.

