Ahead of Marriott (MAR) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Marriott International (MAR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.64 per share, indicating an increase of 7.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.68 billion, representing an increase of 3.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Marriott metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Gross fee revenues' of $1.40 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Net fee revenues' at $1.37 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Owned, leased, and other revenue' will likely reach $432.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Franchise fees' reaching $846.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR' will reach 128 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 126 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Rooms - Total' will reach 1,774,005 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,706,331 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Rooms - Franchised' will reach 1,175,069 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,104,446 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Rooms - Owned/Leased' should come in at 14,195 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14,312 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR Growth Rate' should arrive at 1.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.0%.

Analysts forecast 'Rooms - Owned/Leased - Total International' to reach 8,651 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8,773 .

Analysts expect 'Rooms - Yacht' to come in at 603 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 377 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Rooms - Owned/Leased - US & Canada' stands at 5,539 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5,539 .

Shares of Marriott have demonstrated returns of +1.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change.

