Ahead of Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum (MPC) will report quarterly earnings of $14.52 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 266.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $34.83 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 61.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Marathon Petroleum metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Refining & Marketing margin' reaching $32.86 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17.58 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Refining & Marketing - Refinery throughputs - Net refinery throughput' should arrive at 2,987.38 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,060.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Refining & Marketing - Refinery throughputs - Crude oil refined' will reach 2,811.51 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,883.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Refining & Marketing - Refinery throughputs - Other charge and blendstocks' will likely reach 195.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 177.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Refining & Marketing' should come in at $5.80 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.89 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Midstream' to reach $1.69 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.64 billion.

Over the past month, shares of Marathon Petroleum have returned +16.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. Currently, MPC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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