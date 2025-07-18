Ahead of M/I Homes (MHO) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect M/I Homes (MHO) to post quarterly earnings of $4.43 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 13.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.12 billion, up 0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some M/I Homes metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Financial services revenue' of $28.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Homebuilding revenue- Housing revenue' should come in at $1.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average home closing price' will reach $479.99 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $482.00 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Homes delivered - Total' should arrive at 2,213 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,224 .

Analysts expect 'New contracts - Total' to come in at 2,200 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,255 .

Analysts forecast 'Average sales price of homes in backlog - Total Homebuilding Regions' to reach $547.64 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $533.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of active communities (Average community count)' reaching 227 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 215 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Aggregate sales value of homes in backlog - Total Homebuilding Regions' stands at $1.55 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.82 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Homes in backlog' will reach 2,835 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,422 .

Over the past month, M/I Homes shares have recorded returns of +10.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MHO will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.