Ahead of LyondellBasell (LYB) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, LyondellBasell (LYB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, reflecting a decline of 76.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $7.59 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 23.5%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 25% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some LyondellBasell metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Advanced Polymer Solutions' should arrive at $948.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Americas' to reach $2.74 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Intermediates & Derivatives' should come in at $2.47 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Technology' will reach $175.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Europe, Asia, International' of $2.55 billion. The estimate points to a change of -7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'EBITDA- Olefins & Polyolefins- Americas' will reach $262.06 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $521 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'EBITDA- Olefins & Polyolefins- Europe, Asia, International' will likely reach -$29.93 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $14 million.

Analysts expect 'EBITDA- Intermediates & Derivatives' to come in at $256.57 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $312 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'EBITDA- Technology' will reach $81.30 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $118 million.

The consensus estimate for 'EBITDA- Advanced Polymer Solutions' stands at $18.11 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $35 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for LyondellBasell here>>>



Shares of LyondellBasell have demonstrated returns of -21.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), LYB is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.