Ahead of Lowe's (LOW) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Lowe's (LOW) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.95 per share, reflecting an increase of 1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $20.36 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.8%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Lowe's metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - Total' will reach 1,758 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,748 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales floor square footage - Total' will likely reach 195.79 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 195.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales per store' to reach $11.61 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10.61 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Lowe's have experienced a change of +1.2% in the past month compared to the -0.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LOW is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

