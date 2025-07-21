Ahead of LKQ (LKQ) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from LKQ (LKQ) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share, indicating a decline of 5.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.61 billion, representing a decline of 2.7% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific LKQ metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Other- Total' will likely reach $151.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Parts and Services- Wholesale- North America' to reach $1.35 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Parts and Services' will reach $3.44 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Parts and Services- Specialty' will reach $438.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Parts and Services- Europe' of $1.59 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Parts and Services- Self Service' at $52.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.8%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Specialty' to come in at $436.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Wholesale- North America' should arrive at $1.43 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Europe' reaching $1.62 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Self Service' stands at $132.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'EBITDA- Self Service' will reach $13.67 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'EBITDA- Specialty' should come in at $33.34 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $41.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of LKQ have remained unchanged versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Currently, LKQ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

